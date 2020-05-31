Metro Manila, 7 areas shift to GCQ today

The government cannot fight the new coronavirus disease alone and needs the public to cooperate with the quarantine protocols to contain the spread of the invisible enemy, Malacañang said yesterday.

As the country’s lockdown measures are further relaxed to jumpstart the economy this month, presidential spokesman Harry Roque has rallied the nation not to waste the sacrifices made over the past few weeks and continue to observe health precautions such as mask-wearing and safe distancing in public.

Starting today, the country will shift to the modified general community quarantine except for Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Region 4-A or the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon area, Central Visayas, Pangasinan, Zamboanga City, and Davao City which will be under GCQ.

The less stringent quarantine measures, that include the reopening of more industries including gradual operations of barbershops and salons as well as limited public transportation, take effect until June 15.

The government’s decision to ease the lockdown measures came despite the country’s cases soared past the 16,000 level.

“The coronavirus disease 2019, as we have said, in numerous occasions, is an invisible enemy and the world, including the Philippines, has witnessed its adverse impacts across all sectors, as there is still no miracle cure or vaccine for this dreadful virus,” Roque said.

“The government cannot fight COVID-19 alone. We need the concerted effort of everyone. The sacrifices of our people in the past seventy or so days are laudable and we must not put these to naught. It maybe difficult for some, especially those who will physically report, but we live in extraordinary times and situation,” he added.

Under the “whole-of-government approach,” Roque said the government has put in place interventions and measures following minimum public health standards to ensure the safety of Filipinos. Guidelines governing workplaces, employers, and workers have also been issued.

But the Palace official reminded the public about the responsibility to look after the health of each other. “As more sectors and industries begin to operate, let us continue cooperating with authorities in enforcing quarantine protocols,” he said.

“Let us take care of each other by wearing face masks/face shields, maintaining physical/social distancing, staying at home if/when need be and avoiding crowded places, and the like. Only then we can heal and rise as one,” he added.

The government has included more places under GCQ from June 1 to 15, revising the list originally announced by President Duterte in his public address.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has released Resolution No. 41 on the new classification of several areas in the country subject to public health standards at all times. The decision was based on epidemic risk level, economic, social and security considerations, as well as appeals and commitment of local government units.

Based on IATF guidelines, the movement of people will still be limited to accessing essential goods and services as well as for work in offices authorized to resume operations under GCQ.

Public transportation may operate at reduced capacity. Walking, jogging, biking, and other outdoor non-contact sports are allowed subject to public health precautions. Gatherings for government events and humanitarian activities are allowed. Religious gatherings are limited to 10 persons.

In places under MGCQ or the transition phase between GCQ and the new normal, all persons are allowed to go outside their residences. Indoor and outdoor non-contact sports and other forms of exercise are also allowed.

Mass gatherings may resume at 50 percent venue capacity while religious gatherings shall be allowed subject to the guidelines of the IATF. Work in all public and private offices may resume at full capacity.

Places under GCQ are National Capital Region, Pangasinan, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, Olongapo City, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas Rizal, Quezon, Lucena City, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City.

Areas under MGCQ are Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Dagupan City, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, Puerto Princesa City;

Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Sorsogon, Legazpi City, Naga City, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Western Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, Tacloban City;

Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Isabela City, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental;

North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, General Santos City, Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Cotabato City. (Genalyn Kabiling)

