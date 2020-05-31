Tornado hits Leyte town; cop, village dad injured

TACLOBAN City – A police officer and a village councilman were injured when a tornado hit a municipal border control point in Kananga, Leyte Sunday morning.

Lawyer Adelito Solibada, Kananga municipal administrator, identified the victims as Pat. Niño Nesus and Rolando Graho, a village councilman of Barangay Lonoy of said town.

Based on initial information, a tent where the victims were stationed was blown away by strong winds brought by the tornado around 11 a.m.

He said Nesus and Graho were rushed to Kananga Municipal Hospital.

The official is yet to disclose the condition of both victims. (Marie Tonette Marticio)