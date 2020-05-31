Vegetable song

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“SCARBORROUGH Fair,” popularized by Simon and Garfunkel in the ‘60s, lists down several vegetables in its lyrics. They are “parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme.’’

In the Philippines, we have something similar in the folk song, “Bahay Kubo,” which enumerates some veggies needed to cook pinakbet including “talong, sigarilyas, bataw, sitaw, patani.’’

Pinakbet is an Ilocano dish. It is called pakbet in other places.

“Bahay Kubo” is credited to 1997 National Artist for Music Felipe Padilla de León. It has been passed down from generation to generation as it is being taught in public schools.

Ewan ko lang kung hanggan ngayon, but, I say, why not?

Here are a few lines from Bahay Kubo:

“Singkamas at talong, si­garilyas at mani, sitaw, bataw, patani…Kundol, patola, upo, at kalabasa at saka meron pa, labanos, mustasa…sibuyas, kamatis, bawang, at luya…”

*

Word for the day: Trem­ulous. It means shaking or quivering slightly.

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): Jupiter is the only planet in the so­lar system that has the most number of moons.

Zimbabwe is the last country in the world al­phabetically.

*

ATING ALAMIN: Ano po ba ang nangyayari kapag may lunar eclipse? In a lunar eclipse, earth blocks the sun’s light from the moon. Nagdidilim ang paligid.

*

Send your questions on anything and everything to Kuya Kim through my Twitter account @kuyakim_atienza using #AlaminKayKuyaKim.

comments