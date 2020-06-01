24,000 OFWs sent back to hometowns – Palace

The government has so far facilitated the return of around 24,028 overseas Filipino workers to their hometowns upon the order of President Duterte, Malacañang said yesterday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the Filipino repatriates have been ferried via air, sea, and land transportation to their hometowns from May 25 to May 31.

“Nakauwi na po ang mahigit 24,000 na kababayan natin na OFWs sa kani-kanilang mga tahanan. Matatandaan na nagbigay ng deadline ang ating Presidente sa mga ahensya ng pamahalaan na aksyunan ang isyu ng OFWs na nasa mandatory quarantine. Ito ay matapos makarating sa Pangulo na may isa or dalawang buwan na sa Maynila na naghihintay ng kanilang test results at certificate of quarantine,” he said during a Palace press briefing aired on State television.

Around 217 OFWs are still waiting for their flights while 255 will take the bus home, according to Roque.

He said the groups of local seafarers have thanked the President for the assistance given to the returning workers.

“The announcement made by your spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday that the government will use all government resources resources… gives seafarers around the world renewed hope that they are not forgotten,” Roque said, reading a portion of the statement from the seafarers’ groups.

Duterte had earlier given Health and Labor authorities one week to bring home the 24,000 OFWs stuck in quarantine centers in Metro Manila after getting their health clearances.

The Chief Executive has also appealed to local government units to accept the Filipino repatriates “with open arms,” saying they have a right to travel and reunite with their families. He took a swipe at some local executives who were blocking the return of the OFWs, insisting it was cruel and unlawful to deny their entry back home. (Genalyn Kabiling)

