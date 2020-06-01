Robredo urges employers: Provide shuttle to workers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Vice President Leni Robredo encouraged employers and business owners to provide shuttle services for their workers as limited public transport resumed on the first day of general community quarantine in Metro Manila.

Robredo, an opposition leader, said she hoped private companies will provide shuttles for their employees since public transport vehicles are not enough in the capital region.

“Sana iyong mga opisina, mag-provide ng shuttle sa iba, kasi ang maa-accomodate lang ng public transport 50 percent, so marami talaga iyong maapektuhan,” Robredo said.

Several employees only took public transportation like point-to-point buses and Light Rail and Metro Rail Transit trains when they returned to work as Metro Manila shifted to a more relaxed GCQ.

Commuters endured long lines and extended waiting time just to be able to get a ride to their workplaces.

Public utility buses and jeepneys as well as UV Express vehicles are still not allowed until June 21 under the GCQ.

The Vice President made a call to private firms and business owners to provide shuttle services because of fears their workers may contract coronavirus infections from commuting.

“Marami sa atin na walang choice kasi kailangan talaga magtrabaho. Mag-iingat po, lalo na iyong mga nagpapa-public transport,” she said.

Robredo said workers have to follow safety protocols at work like disinfection at entrances, social distancing, and frequent handwashing.

The official even posted a video of herself on her Facebook page to give tips to returning workers about health precautions at their workplaces.

Robredo’s office provided service vehicles to its employees who report back to work on the first day of the GCQ. (Raymund F. Antonio)

comments