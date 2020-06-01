Ursabia is new Philippine Coast Guard commandant

Vice Admiral George Ursabia Jr. was appointed as the new commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard following the retirement of Admiral Joel Garcia after 35 years of service yesterday.

Ursabia was appointed as the 27th commandant of the Coast Guard effective June 1. He is the current commander of the PCG-Marine Environmental Protection Command and the Task Group Laban COVID-19 Water Cluster.

Ursabia started his military career in 1983 when he entered the Philippine Military Academy and graduated as a member of “Hinirang” Class of 1987.

He was among the three flag officers of the Coast Guard who were recommended to take over the helm of the organization. His appointment came on the same day when the Coast Guard reported his inclusion in the short list.

Ursabia pursued a Master of Science Degree in Maritime Safety and Environmental Protection as a scholar of Sasakawa Foundation, Japan, and eventually earned his post-graduate degree from the World Maritime University in Malmo, Sweden in 1999.

In his more than 36 years of service, Ursabia held various positions with major responsibilities, both in the Philippine Navy and the PCG.

Prior to becoming the commander of the PCG-Marine Environmental Protection Command, Ursabia was the commander of Coast Guard Districts in Central Visayas, Palawan, Southeastern Mindanao, and Northern Luzon, as well as the Commander of the Coast Guard Ready Force and Staff for Maritime Safety Affairs. (Betheena Unite)

