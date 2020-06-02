Best practices

DAY 2 of GCQ, you didn’t have to be a physicist or physician to foresee how hell was bound to break loose yesterday,

Liberation, after 77 days or 1,848 hours of being cooped up, locked in, quarantined, kept away from civilization, dear friends and family (and, for ABS-CBN die-hards, a double lockout counting from May 5).

When Jona went to the drugstore for her vitamins on Saturday, May 30, she had hoped that the prevailing MECQ would keep her safe from crowding and queuing.

Wrong. “It’s June 1 already,” she sighed. Other than being allowed entry with a thermal gun aimed at her forehead, she noted no new normal though most people had their masks on.

Young adults were there not to buy meds but sweets. Customers stood in line some distance apart, which didn’t stop those exiting from brushing against them.

Outside, a family of beggars lounged on the sidewalk as vehicles, two-wheelers or super-size SUVs, zipped by, business as usual.

Jona only had to remember how Mother’s Day on May 10 was the first sign of MECQ trashed by the hungry horde of traffic violators.

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander

of Task Force Shield, and PTV anchors have lost their voices reminding an unconvinced public that GCQ is not the end of Q season.

Aye, there’s the rub. What’s the diff between Enhanced, Modified, and

General, with further splitting of hairs into phase 1, phase 2, Special Concern, and Heavy Street Lockdown and the lot – how many of us have access to Happy Harry’s cue cards?

A UST research group has noted how the mayors of Makati, Mandaluyong, and

Parañaque slowed the spread of COVID-19 in their cities (considering factors other than population density).

In a survey by Publicus of the top ten performing MM mayors as rated by their constituents, Makati’s Binay was no. 9, Mandaluyong’s Abalos no. 8, Paranaque’s Olivarez no. 11.

From the topnotchers – Valenzuela’s Gatchalian (1), Pasig’s Sotto (2), Manila’s

Moreno (3), Marikina’s Teodoro (4), Taguig’s Cayetano (5), Navotas’ Tiangco (6), San Juan’s Zamora (7), and Muntinlupa’s Fresnedi (10) – the almighty IATF could learn their best practices for a transfer of technology to

the rest of Luzon.

Question: Did the vice mayors perform,

if at all?

comments