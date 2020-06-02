Mas malibog kapag may period

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
Hi Ms. Rica,
Bakit po na kapag may period ako, mas malibog ako? Ano po ang explanation nito? At puwede po ba ako mabuntis
dahil dito?
Lustful Momma
Hello Lustful Momma,
Ang galing na nakakapag-observe ka ng changes sa iyong libido. Nasagot ko na ito dati, pero para sa ‘yo, ito ang aking sinabi sa dating letter sender.
According to studies, women tend to have fluctuating levels of sex drive throughout their menstrual cycle depende ito sa hormones. Ibig sabihin, paiba-iba ito depende sa babae. Ang pinakapopular na theory sa kung kailan pinakamalibog ang mga babae ay galing sa evolutionary perspective.
According to this perspective, pinakamalibog ang mga babae during ovulation or kung kailan sila pinaka-fertile at puwedeng mabuntis. Usually, 14 days ito bago sila magkaperiod.
During this time, dumadami ang levels
of estrogen at testosterone na nakakapagpalibog sa mga
babae.
Mayroon din namang theory na nagsasabing ang mga babae na nakaka-experience ng premenstrual syndrome
(PMS) at ang mga may period ay may mas mababang sex drive. Typically, mood swings, menstrual cramps, at ang
feeling of “gushing blood” ay nakakapagpababa ng libido.
Pero, mayroon din namang mga babae na tulad mo na mas nalilibugan tuwing red flag days. Bakit? Puwedeng psychological reason na dahil alam mong the possibility of pregnancy is reduced o mas mababa ang chance na
pwede kang mabuntis during your period, puwede itong makapagpataas ng iyong sex drive!
Also, ung heaviness na nararamdaman mo sa iyong pelvic region dahil sa blood
flow could translate to body arousal. At dahil may additional lubrication na mainit-init ang feeling during your period, puwedeng mas madali at mas
masarap para sa iyo ang sexual penetration during this time! Hence, mas malilibugan ka!
And lastly, may mga studies na nagsasabing kapag ikaw ay nag-orgasm during your period, kaya nitong i-relieve and menstrual cramps and
other menstrual discomforts.
Pero take note: Kapag nakipagsex ka during your period, exposed ka pa rin
sa risks of getting sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and the possibility of getting pregnant. Kaya, mas maigi na gumamit ng proteksyon katulad ng condom para mas maenjoy ang sexy time!
Be safe in more ways than one!
With love and lust,
Rica
***
Rica Cruz is a Licensed
P s y c h o l o g i s t , S e x a n d
Relationships Therapist, and
Sex Educator. Follow her at
facebook.com/TheSexyMind
and @_ricacruz in Twitter and
IG.