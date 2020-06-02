PBA stars join protest vs racism

By JONAS TERRADO

The death of an African-American man that has sparked widespread protests around the United States has prompted several PBA players to take a collective stand on Monday night.

Rain or Shine’s Gabe Norwood, San Miguel Beer’s Chris Ross and Marcio Lassiter, Meralco’s Chris Newsome, Barangay Ginebra’s Joe Devance, TNT’s Ray Parks Jr. and Kelly Williams and Columbian’s CJ Perez were among those who used their Instagram accounts to condemn the brutal killing of George Floyd.

A viral video saw Floyd repeatedly pleading “I can’t breathe” while being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who placed his knee in Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd’s death triggered a mixture of peaceful protests, riots and looting in prominent US cities, prompting law enforcers to take extreme actions.

The PBA players who joined the cause took a knee for almost the same time as when Floyd was begging for his life while flashing a placard that read “Could’ve been me #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.

Ross did the silent protest while wearing a black American football jersey of Colin Kaepernick, who was known for taking a knee during the US national anthem while playing quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

“In the light of (Floyd’s death) and everything that is going on, we are trying to raise awareness and take a moment of silent for Mr. Floyd,” said Newsome.

The same players had earlier voiced their displeasure over racism through social media prior to their social media videos.

Meralco rookie Aaron Black, whose father and coach Norman told Bulletin sports editor Tito Talao how “sickened” he was when he saw Floyd’s death, was among those who spoke against racism.

“No place for racism in this world,” he said on his Twitter account Sunday night. “As a half black American that was raised here in the Philippines, I can truly say that different races can co exist without all the hate. Starts with accepting other people as they are and not stereotyping based on one’s skin color or culture.

The younger Black also said that everyone should also address the problems affecting the Philippines.

“Let’s do our part and speak up against not only racism in the US but the injustices happening around us here in the Philippines as well. Together we can make a difference,” he added.

