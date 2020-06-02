PSC thanks athletes for understanding

By Kristel Satumbaga

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez assured national athletes they will be taken cared of despite the agency’s reduced budget brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramirez said they will restore the athletes’ monthly allowance once the agency receives enough remittances from the National Sports Development Fund.

The PSC is cutting athletes’ allowances into half due to the global health crisis to sustain their needs until the end of the year.

“Hindi namin pababayaan ang mga atleta,” Ramirez said in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum held online. “Our athletes are very bright, they understand the situation.”

Remittances are usually sourced from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, but their budget took a massive hit since casinos are closed due to the pandemic.

Ramirez said they spend P30 to P70 million a month for athletes’ allowances.

Last April, PAGCOR remitted only P9 million to the PSC.

Despite the changes, Ramirez is grateful for the understanding of the athletes during these trying times.

He added athletes are entitled to back pay once remittance normalizes.

“By policy, demandable yan. The money is intended for athletes, kaya ibabalik namin yan sa atleta,” Ramirez said.

