CHR condemns NPA attacks in Misamis Oriental

BY CZARINA NICOLE ONG KI

THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has strongly condemned the alleged attacks made by the New People’s Army (NPA) recently in Misamis Oriental.

The NPA reportedly burned down an evangelical church and several houses in a mountainous village in Opol town, Misamis Oriental on May 28.

Lawyer Jacqueline Ann C. de Guia, CHR spokesperson, said in a statement that the attack was committed while the country is in the middle of a health crisis.

“As if the threat of the coronavirus is not worrisome enough, these acts of terror-

ism were meant to instill fear, anger, and hatred in the hearts and minds of the people, particularly among our tribal communities in rural areas,” she said.

The CHR stressed that it does not support communist rebels and the armed struggle, but it commits solidarity with oppressed communities through non-violent means.

The NPA and the government earlier agreed to a ceasefire in light of the coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) pandemic. However, the acts of violence persisted.

“By and large, these attacks run counter to the cessation of hostilities declared between the Reds and government during the start of the pandemic,” said de Guia. “It is deplorable that the communist groups decided to end the ceasefire in May and continues to endanger innocent civilians while they carry out acts of lawlessness such as destruction of public and private properties.”

The CHR is pleading to both the government and insurgent groups to finally put an end to the long-standing armed conflict in the country and agree on a peace negotiation that is amicable to both parties.

De Guia also said that the CHR does not discount that the conflicts are deeply rooted in historical injustices that have endured several decades of oppression. She said these need to be addressed by the government.

“But now more than ever, we need to band together as a nation and concentrate our efforts in overcoming a global health crisis that crosscuts all sectors of our society and jeopardizes the lives of every Filipino especially the most vulnerable, disadvantaged, and marginalized,” she said.

