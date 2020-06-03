Duterte suspends VFA abrogation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By ROY MABASA

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said yesterday the decision of President Duterte to suspend the abrogation of the Philippines’ Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States was made “for the safety of our nation and the peace in the world” amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the “heightened superpower tensions.”

“But in the vast and swiftly changing circumstances of the world, the time of pandemic and heightened superpower tensions, a world leader must be quick in mind and fast on his feet for the safety of our nation and the peace of the world,” Locsin said, explaining why Duterte suddenly changed his mind about the VFA.

Speculations were flying a day after Locsin announced on social media that the DFA sent the US government a diplomatic note conveying the President’s decision to suspend the termination of the military pact with the US.

Locsin quickly pointed out that Manila’s action on suspending the termination of the military pact with Washington “alarms no countries in Asia and the rest of the world.”

“On the contrary, it greatly reassures everyone. Everyone now is free to speculate about what is clear and true on its face. But the reckless and bad intention may undo, though I doubt they have the credibility, the good that we all, women and men of peace and goodwill, seek,” he said.

With the suspension, the Foreign Affairs chief said he looks forward to continuing the strong military partnership between Manila and Washington as well as building a common defense with its regional allies “towards enduring stability and peace and continuing economic progress and prosperity in our part of the world.”

Locsin had earlier said the abrogation of the VFA has been suspended “upon the President’s instruction.”

The suspension came almost four months after the Philippine government informed Washington last Feb. 11 that it would terminate the VFA.

Early this year, the President ranted against the US following reports that it canceled Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s US visa due to his complicity in the incarceration of Sen. Leila de Lima. Dela Rosa is a staunch supporter of the President and served as the first chief of the Philippine National Police under the Duterte administration.

comments