Lanao del Sur mayor, wife & driver wounded CDO ambush

The 60-year-old mayor of Lumbaca Unayan town of Lanao del Sur, his wife and driver were wounded when gunmen ambushed them Wednesday morning in Barangay Iponan, Cagayan de Oro.

Col. Henry Dampal, director of the Cagayan de Oro City police, said all of the people on board survived the ambush after the driver was able to speed off and head directly to the hospital.

He identified the victims as Mayor Somerado Guro, his wife Rohaifa, and driver Ibrahim Gani.

The fourth person on board, 19-year olf Abdul Rafi Guro, survived the attack unscathed.

Dampal said the attack occurred at around 9:30 a.m. in Zone 2, Barangay Iponan in Cagayan de Oro City. It was carried out by two motorcycle-riding gunmen.

Investigation is now being conducted to determine the motive and those responsible in the attack. (Aaron Recuenco)

