MMDA removes improvised ‘bike lane’ barricade in QC

BY JEL SANTOS

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) removed yesterday

plastic bottles placed by a group as a barricade for a “bike lane” along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

On Tuesday morning, a group placed colored plastic containers to create a “bike lane” along Commonwealth Avenue.

Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago, MMDA spokesperson, said that the water crolored containers used as barricade along the avenue does not ensure the safety of bikers.

“There is no bike lane yet, and we cannot just put barricades there especially 1 litter plastic container. It is not safe for bikers, because that is not enough to ensure their safety,” she said. “It is very dangerous.”

“MMDA has a plan for a safe bike lane,, but it will take time for it to be

constructed,” the agency spokesperson explained.

Pialago stressed that the safety of bikers is ttheir primary concern, saying the improvised barricades will not protect them from speeding motor vehicles.

The members of United Marshall Bikers will be given citation tickets for

obstruction, she said.

According to her, they will be fined P1,000 each for what they did.

“We are now coordinating with PNP to know what are the possible charges that will be files against them. They are putting the lives of people in danger,” she said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers in the metropolis has turned to biking as their primary mode of transportation.

