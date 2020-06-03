MMDA to invite Kim Chiu over EDSA ‘dance video’

By JEL SANTOS

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said yesterday they will invite actress Kim Chiu to give her side about a video showing her allegedly dancing on EDSA, leaving her vehicle without a driver during a traffic congestion in the area.

“We will summon/invite her to explain her side then we will act accordingly,” the MMDA said in a statement.

The “screenshot” of the video was recently brought to the attention of the MMDA.

“We will verify the truth about the report. We will check if this video of Miss Kim Chui really happened along EDSA,” Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago, MMDA spokesperson, said.

In an Instagram post, Chiu bellied the video and called it “fake news,” saying the video was taken in a parking lot, and not on EDSA.

The actress also appealed to people to stop spreading fake news on social media.

“(S)a nagpapakalat ng fake news na sa EDSA ako sumayaw, hello?!!! Okay lang kayo??? Bakit ako sasayaw sa gitna ng EDSA. Takot ko lang,” she said on her post.

“COVID ANG KALABAN NATIN, HINDI ANG KAPWA TAO,” Chiu added.

