Nakakalakad na

BY RUEL MENDOZA

*

MAAYOS na ang kalagayan ng YouTube star na si Bogart the Explorer (Marco Ho in real life) ilang buwan matapos ma-involve sa isang freak surfing accident sa Lianga, Surigao del Sur.

Nasugatan sa kanyang kanang binti si Bogart habang nagsu-surfing at maraming dugo ang nawala sa kanya.

Muntik na nga siyang hindi makalakad.

“The main vein in my right leg was cut but missed my main artery by 1cm. I will be needing multiple operations of reconstructive surgery and skin grafting, blood transfusions and physical

therapy to be able to walk again,” sey ni Bogart.

Sa ngayon ay nakakalakad na kahit paano si Bogart pero kapag malayo ay gumagamit siya electric skateboard. Patuloy pa rin ang kanyang therapy.

“As it’s only been 3 months since the accident, I still can’t walk properly so mobility is a bit of a problem for me. But the wide open roads of the province coupled with my trusty electric skateboard means I can go anywhere with ease.”

At kung iniisip ng ilan na hihinto na siya sa pagsu-surfing, hindi. Ani Bogart, “Oh yes. I’m going to surf again. I’m not going to quit. Not even a near fatal experience is gonna stop me from going back surfing. You know what they say,

what doesn’t kill you, only makes

you stronger.”

