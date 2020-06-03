No more sked for grieving Amit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

World billiards champion Rubilen Amit does not inclined to see action until early next year due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the sporting world the past months.

In a recent radio interview, the 38-year-old Cebuana native said most of her tournaments are held abroad and it might take a while before the sport returns to normal.

She also hasn’t been training rigorously as billiards halls are still shut due to quarantine.

“I have a pool table at home, but hindi ko ma-maximize yung training ko kasi yung table is not as stable as compared sa mga billiards halls,” the multiple Southeast Asian Games champion said.

Amit said the two-month quarantine took a toll on her following the death of a close family member a few months back due to the virus.

“He was like a second father to me, so matagal akong naka-recover,” she said.

“People think that athletes are mentally strong but when it happened, di ko magawa to be positive or to have a routine agad.”

Amit said joining an online seminal on mental health helped because it enabled her to share her feelings to people without judgement.

She also talked to Philippine Sports Commission’s Sports Psychology Unit head Karen Trinidad for support.

“I was able to get my routine back. I now have that sense of purpose,” Amit said.

With being a national athlete temporarily taking a backseat, Amit said she focused on getting a coaching certificate and online business.

“Karamihan sa mga teammates ko wala ring masyadong training, but since di pa talaga makabalik sa sports, we’re diverting our focus kung saan mas pweden kaming effective,” she said.

comments