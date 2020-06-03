PBA targets team practices next month if it gets IATF approval

BY JONAS TERRADO

The PBA is eyeing a resumption of team practices in July as part of the initial steps in possibly salvaging the 45th season currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But meeting the target schedule will depend if the Inter-Agency Task Force will approve the safety protocols mapped out by the PBA Board of Governors during a four-hour meeting held Wednesday afternoon at the league office in Libis.

A letter detailing guidelines set by the league will be forwarded to the IATF and the Department of Health for approval.

“Sana makapagpraktis na tayo by July,” PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said, adding that the measures are stricter than the ones released recently by world governing body FIBA.

“Lahat ng nakikita nating pag-iingat ginagawa natin,” added Marcial.

Marcial said guidelines for practices are for four players to take part in one session along with a trainer and a health officer who will be tasked to make sure those in attendance will observe social distancing measures.

Practice venues will then be disinfected by hospital standards to make way for the next set of four players to take part in another session.

Other guidelines include temperature checks and use of disinfectants like alcohol and soap and the prohibition of scrimmages.

Also required is for teams to undergo tests before they can be allowed to hold practices.

So far, members of San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia have tested negative, Meralco underwent tests earlier this week while NLEX and TNT KaTropa are slated to hold their own in the next few days.

Marcial is scheduled to meet player representatives on June 23 in what he described as a “tanungan session” regarding the measures.

PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas of TNT said every member of the board is “upbeat” especially with the easing of quarantine regulations in Metro Manila.

“Everyone is upbeat,” said Vargas. “How confident I am? The situation is uncertain. It’s something we’re not in control of.

“But as we follow the improvement of the situation from ECQ to MECQ to GCQ and with the businesses starting to reopen, you see more, and it gives you hope,” he added.

Majority of the Governors were present in the first face-to-face meeting of board since government imposed a lockdown in mid-March.

Aside from Marcial and Vargas, present were Vice Chairman Bobby Rosales of Columbian, Ginebra’s Alfrancis Chua, Meralco’s Al Panlilio, San Miguel’s Robert Non, Alaska’s Dickie Bachmann, Rain or Shine’s Mamerto Mondragon, NorthPort’s Erick Arejola and NLEX’s Rod Franco.

