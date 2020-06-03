UST assures student-athletes of continued scholarships

By JAN CARLO ANOLIN

University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday assured its student-athletes that they can still avail of the school’s scholarship grants till the end of the year.

This was cleared by Rev Fr. Jannel Abogado, O.P., director of Institute of Physical Education (IPEA), who said the student-athletes will not be affected by the cost-cutting measures of the university which is dealing with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In line with the statement made by UST’s Rector Magnificus Rev. Fr. Richard G. Ang, O.P. – in his letter to all the stakeholders of the university dated May 26, 2020 – he guarantees that there will be a ‘continuation of the university scholarships granted during the second term of the academic year 2019-2020 until December 2020,” said Abogado in a statement sent to UAAP Media Team.

“Therefore there shall be no athlete who will be released from scholarship this coming first term of A.Y. 2020-2021,” he added.

Clearly the statement was made to deny published reports (not in Tempo) that 30 of the university’s student-athletes have been informed of their scholarship’s discontinuation.

IPEA’s statement came a day after the Varsitarian, UST’s official student publication, and other online services made the report.

The report also disclosed that other student-athletes would still qualify for a 50-percent tuition discount after being regulated to their respective training pools.

The UAAP Board has cancelled Season 82 last April due to COVID-19 pandemic, affecting collegiate volleyball, football, baseball, softball, athletics tennis, 3×3 basketball and high school events.

With the country’s current status in its fight to eradicate the deadly disease, the league is reportedly planning to push the next season to early next year.

