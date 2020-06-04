200 Pinoys join clinical trials for COVID-19 cure

BY ANALOU DE VERA

MORE than 200 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in the country are now taking part in the clinical trials being led by the World Health Organization (WHO) in search for an effective treatment for COVID-19.

“Twenty of these hospitals out of the 24 meron na silang active recruitment of individuals or patients na isinasama dito sa trial na ito kung saan meron na tayong 220 patients enrolled,” said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a press briefing.

Previously, the DOH said that 500 slots had been allocated to the country in the WHO’s Solidarity Trial that aims to test the safety and effectiveness of four possible therapies in treating COVID-19.

Strict implementation of the criteria in enrolling patients in the clinical trial is necessary, said Vergeire, as she explained why only half of the slots were only filed as of the moment.

“Itong Solidarity Trial natin, since we are using off-label drugs maraming mga kaakibat na mga epekto ito or adverse reactions sa pasyente. Kaya kailangan nakakausap ng maigi ang relatives saka yung pasyente para makakuha tayo ng informed consent,” said Vergeire.

Hydroxychloroquine trial Vergeire also reported that the DoH will resume the use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to new patients who will participate in the trial, following the advice of the WHO.

“Tayo ay makikinig, tayo ay susunod at tayo ay magtutuloy uli nitong hydroxychloroquine,” said Vergeire.

Last month, the WHO temporarily halted the hydroxychloroquine trial to conduct a safety review. It was then reported that when it was “used alone or with macrolide, they estimated a higher mortality rate.”

This prompted the DOH then to stop administering this drug to new patients who will join the trial.

On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the Data Safety and Monitoring Committee of the Solidarity Trial “recommended that there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol.”

Vergeire said that some may question the change in the directive but noted that it should be understood that the COVID-19 is a new illness.

Virgin coconut oil, other herbal plants The Health official also said that they are supporting the research initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on the efficacy of Virgin Coconut Oil and herbal plants such as Tawa-Tawa and Lagundi for possible treatment for COVID-19.

