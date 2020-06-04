6 jeepney drivers held for staging protest

The chief of police of Caloocan City said on Thursday that six jeepney drivers were arrested and detained after they insisted to continue their protest rally despite the intervention of police officers.

“Yung area nila na pinosisyunan, isang busy na area, especially EDSA. So nagkaroon sila ng pagtitipon, pinapara nila ‘yung vehicles. Noong dumating kami doon, sinabi namin na mag-stop nalang sila sa ginagawa nila. That makes them disobedient,” Col. Dario Menor, city police chief, said Thursday over ABS-CBN’S Teleradyo interview.

Menor also called on the public not to be aggressive in taking such actions, particularly holding protests that could violate the law, as the government “does not fall short” in extending assistance.

“Imbis na tahimik ang ating buhay, magiging kumplikado pa po,” he said.

But transport group PISTON decried the arrest of the six drivers, including a 72-year-old, and said that the drivers were lured by police to go to their headquarters for negotiation but ended but being arrested, charged and detained.

According to a police report, the drivers were charged for violating the social distancing and mass gathering protocols, and committing “resistance and disobedience to a person in authority.”

The drivers were identified as Elmer Cordero, 72; Severino Ramos, 59; Wilson Ramilia, 43; Ramon Paloma, 48; Ruben Baylon, 59; and Arsenio Ymas Jr, 56.

The charges stemmed from a protest they held along EDSA on Tuesday morning. The jeepney drivers for the resumption of their operations in Metro Manila

In an interview over ABS-CBN’S Teleradyo, Cordero said that it was the lack of money that prompted him to join the protest.

“Kung sa mga ayuda, sa bigas, meron. Problema, pera, pambili ng ulam. Napakahirap ng pera ngayon. Ultimo 10 piso pambili ng asin, betsin, wala. Sabihin ko man na malungkot, wala akong magagawa,” he said.

As of 6 a.m. of Thursday, June 4, the drivers were still detained at the custodial facility of Caloocan City, according to the group’s secretary general Steve Ranjo.

He added that they were still waiting for the resolution of the court after they underwent online inquest proceedings on Wednesday.

Menor said that the drivers would only be released should they be able to post bail. (Joseph Pedrajas)

