Arriving passengers required to fill out health, locator forms

Passengers and airport and airline workers will have to follow strict health measures as the government allows the domestic travel in the country, Malacañang said yesterday.

Under the guidelines issued by the Department of Transportation, all arriving passengers shall be required to fill-out health declaration and passenger locator forms after disembarking the aircraft.

The following measures must be observed while inside any airport facility or onboard the aircraft:

– Mandatory wearing of face masks.

– Mandatory temperature check in all entrances.

– Installation and provision of hand sanitizers.

– Washing and sanitizing station and foot baths.

– Placement of on-site signages and online information materials on health protocols.

– Mandatory physical and social distancing in all public spaces.

Inflight announcements on the cabin and health security shall be made, as well as the announcement to remind that there shall be no queuing outside lavatories.

Cabin crew shall guide passengers with carry-on bags with minimum physical contact. They shall also pass out alcohol and wipes to all passengers.

Cabin crew shall offer a simplified meal service and provide only individually sealed bottles.

Strict implementation of brisk cabin presence and of no congregations on board shall be observed.

Based on the guidelines, physical distancing among passengers must be observed at all times. However, family members and individuals traveling together can be seated next to each other.

If physical distancing cannot be guaranteed, passengers and crew should adhere at all times to all the other preventive measures like strict hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and the wearing of face mask.

There shall be a zone deplaning announcement to observe physical distancing while following passenger disembarkation procedures.

Physical distancing at the baggage carousel must be ensured.

The pick-up of arriving passengers shall be limited to three minutes. Transport concessionaires will be reminded to ensure physical distancing onboard their respective vehicles. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

