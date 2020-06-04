Carabao kills man in Isabela

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO

*

A MAN died when he was attacked by a carabao at Purok 3, Barangay Oscariz in Ramon, Isabela, Tuesday morning.

Police said the body of the victim, Marlon Valencia, 47, a resident of Sinamar Sur, San Mateo, Isabela, was found in the middle of the rice field around 6 a.m. He sustained multiple lacerations.

Captain Abdel Aziz Maximo, chief of Ramon Police, said the carabao went wild when the victim tried to fix something on the upper part of the animal.

“Halos ayaw mo tignan ang bangkay nito sa sinapit n’ya, na may mga hiwa sa tiyan matapos na siya ay suwagin habang ang parte naman ng mga paa nito ay maaaring tinapakan na rin ng galit na kalabaw,” Capt. Maximo said.

Police said they found bloodstains on the horns of the carabao.

