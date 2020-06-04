  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Opinion » Medium Rare » For the record

    For the record

    June 4, 2020 | Filed under: Medium Rare,Opinion | Posted by:

     

    dza jullie yap daza - medium rare

    FOR story-telling purposes, the following are words to live by in the time of coronavirus.

    ABS-CBN – biggest corporate casualty of COVID-19, hopefully a tentative aberration

    Augmentation bus – you may board without knowing what it means or where it goes

    Balik-Probinsiya – new wave of migration

    Blended learning – Teacher, please explain and demonstrate!

    Cabin fever – a log cabin would be best

    Checkpoints – where to catch fugitives, drug couriers, liars

    Church – is where the livestreaming is

    Contact tracing – a new job for 95,000 to fill

    Coronavirus – aka COVID-19

    Crime down 61 percent – only?

    Curfew – “more universally understood” (?) than Stay Home

    D – doubling rate, not about babies being born by the minute

    Droplets – fall like showers; don’t rely on tiny paper parasol on your cocktail glass

    DSWD – Dept of Subsidized Wealth Distribution

    E – as in enhanced, extreme; no difference

    Economic recession – recess from progress, prosperity

    Epicenter – not about earthquakes

    Face your fears with a mask; don’t touch MEN: mouth-eyes-nose

    Flatten the curve – or fatten the spikes

    Food delivery – forget dining-in for now

    Frontliners – Hail, the men and women of the hour!

    Gun with a screen – it’s pointed at your forehead

    Heal as one – with a million and one heels out there

    IATF – I Am The Fourth (branch of government)

    K – that’s for K-drama to entertain you 24/7

    Lockdown – feels like forever, ask the healthy senior citizen at home

    Mask – must use

    New normal – same old bad habits, crowding, traffic

    No work no pay – no need to explain

    Open or not? Schoolyear 20-21: When? How? Best advice: “Laro
    na lang.”

    PPE – must-have fashion outfit

    Pandemic – look for the letters p-a-n-i-c

    Q – quarantine, what else?

    SAP – make that a.s.a.p.!

    SRP – suggested retail price, emphasis on first word

    Social distancing – friends, lovers and other strangers, stay away from me!

    Stay home – mantra of the era

    Thermal scanning – keep it below 37.5

    Vaccine – not Dengvaxia

    Virtual – nothing to do with virtue

    Vulnerable – below 21, above 59

    WFH – first, look in the mirror. Are you well groomed, in full office costume?

    Zoom – alphabetically and chronologically, it comes after Zumba

    comments