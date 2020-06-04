For the record

FOR story-telling purposes, the following are words to live by in the time of coronavirus.

ABS-CBN – biggest corporate casualty of COVID-19, hopefully a tentative aberration

Augmentation bus – you may board without knowing what it means or where it goes

Balik-Probinsiya – new wave of migration

Blended learning – Teacher, please explain and demonstrate!

Cabin fever – a log cabin would be best

Checkpoints – where to catch fugitives, drug couriers, liars

Church – is where the livestreaming is

Contact tracing – a new job for 95,000 to fill

Coronavirus – aka COVID-19

Crime down 61 percent – only?

Curfew – “more universally understood” (?) than Stay Home

D – doubling rate, not about babies being born by the minute

Droplets – fall like showers; don’t rely on tiny paper parasol on your cocktail glass

DSWD – Dept of Subsidized Wealth Distribution

E – as in enhanced, extreme; no difference

Economic recession – recess from progress, prosperity

Epicenter – not about earthquakes

Face your fears with a mask; don’t touch MEN: mouth-eyes-nose

Flatten the curve – or fatten the spikes

Food delivery – forget dining-in for now

Frontliners – Hail, the men and women of the hour!

Gun with a screen – it’s pointed at your forehead

Heal as one – with a million and one heels out there

IATF – I Am The Fourth (branch of government)

K – that’s for K-drama to entertain you 24/7

Lockdown – feels like forever, ask the healthy senior citizen at home

Mask – must use

New normal – same old bad habits, crowding, traffic

No work no pay – no need to explain

Open or not? Schoolyear 20-21: When? How? Best advice: “Laro

na lang.”

PPE – must-have fashion outfit

Pandemic – look for the letters p-a-n-i-c

Q – quarantine, what else?

SAP – make that a.s.a.p.!

SRP – suggested retail price, emphasis on first word

Social distancing – friends, lovers and other strangers, stay away from me!

Stay home – mantra of the era

Thermal scanning – keep it below 37.5

Vaccine – not Dengvaxia

Virtual – nothing to do with virtue

Vulnerable – below 21, above 59

WFH – first, look in the mirror. Are you well groomed, in full office costume?

Zoom – alphabetically and chronologically, it comes after Zumba

