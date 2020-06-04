For the record

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
FOR story-telling purposes, the following are words to live by in the time of coronavirus.
ABS-CBN – biggest corporate casualty of COVID-19, hopefully a tentative aberration
Augmentation bus – you may board without knowing what it means or where it goes
Balik-Probinsiya – new wave of migration
Blended learning – Teacher, please explain and demonstrate!
Cabin fever – a log cabin would be best
Checkpoints – where to catch fugitives, drug couriers, liars
Church – is where the livestreaming is
Contact tracing – a new job for 95,000 to fill
Coronavirus – aka COVID-19
Crime down 61 percent – only?
Curfew – “more universally understood” (?) than Stay Home
D – doubling rate, not about babies being born by the minute
Droplets – fall like showers; don’t rely on tiny paper parasol on your cocktail glass
DSWD – Dept of Subsidized Wealth Distribution
E – as in enhanced, extreme; no difference
Economic recession – recess from progress, prosperity
Epicenter – not about earthquakes
Face your fears with a mask; don’t touch MEN: mouth-eyes-nose
Flatten the curve – or fatten the spikes
Food delivery – forget dining-in for now
Frontliners – Hail, the men and women of the hour!
Gun with a screen – it’s pointed at your forehead
Heal as one – with a million and one heels out there
IATF – I Am The Fourth (branch of government)
K – that’s for K-drama to entertain you 24/7
Lockdown – feels like forever, ask the healthy senior citizen at home
Mask – must use
New normal – same old bad habits, crowding, traffic
No work no pay – no need to explain
Open or not? Schoolyear 20-21: When? How? Best advice: “Laro
na lang.”
PPE – must-have fashion outfit
Pandemic – look for the letters p-a-n-i-c
Q – quarantine, what else?
SAP – make that a.s.a.p.!
SRP – suggested retail price, emphasis on first word
Social distancing – friends, lovers and other strangers, stay away from me!
Stay home – mantra of the era
Thermal scanning – keep it below 37.5
Vaccine – not Dengvaxia
Virtual – nothing to do with virtue
Vulnerable – below 21, above 59
WFH – first, look in the mirror. Are you well groomed, in full office costume?
Zoom – alphabetically and chronologically, it comes after Zumba