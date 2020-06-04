- Home
A DOCTOR-friend sent me some healthy footnotes, which I am sharing with readers piece by piece.
Did you know that rain contains vitamin B-12?
That massaging your feet with oil before going to bed at night is good for your eyes?
That carrots contain 0 percent fat?
More of these in the next issues.
*
ON EXERCISE: The book, “Doc Robert´s Guide to Better Health and Wellness” by Dr. Robert Walcher enumerates the benefits of exercise:
Exercise is your armor against a whole range of illnesses.
Exercise can keep your weight under control.
Exercise gives you energy.
Exercise makes you happy.
Exercise is absolutely fun.
*
IN PRAISE OF: Malunggay, easy to grow and rich in vitamin C, is being used as an ingredient in making malunggay noodles.
There are small firms in Cagayan Valley that produces them.
Other vegetables that are used in making noodles are ampalaya, pechay, saluyot, squash, soya and carrot.
Moringa spp. is the scientific name of malunggay.
*
ATING ALAMIN: We are always told to go under the sun for our dose of vitamin D. Ano po ba ang ibang major sources ng vitamin D? Ang vitamin D ay makukuha natin sa gatas, fish oil, at fortified margarine.
*
TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): Each pineapple plant produces only one pineapple per year.
It’s the same with a banana plant.
The Arabs invented caramel.
*
