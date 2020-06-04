  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Healthy footnotes

    June 4, 2020

    kuya kim atienza

     

    A DOCTOR-friend sent me some healthy footnotes, which I am sharing with readers piece by piece.

    Did you know that rain contains vitamin B-12?

    That massaging your feet with oil before going to bed at night is good for your eyes?

    That carrots contain 0 percent fat?

    More of these in the next issues.

    *

    ON EXERCISE: The book, “Doc Robert´s Guide to Better Health and Wellness” by Dr. Robert Walcher enumerates the benefits of exercise:

    Exercise is your armor against a whole range of illnesses.

    Exercise can keep your weight under control.

    Exercise gives you energy.

    Exercise makes you happy.

    Exercise is absolutely fun.

    *

    IN PRAISE OF: Malunggay, easy to grow and rich in vitamin C, is being used as an ingredient in making malunggay noodles.

    There are small firms in Ca­gayan Valley that produces them.

    Other vegetables that are used in making noodles are am­palaya, pechay, saluyot, squash, soya and carrot.

    Moringa spp. is the scientific name of malunggay.

    *

    ATING ALAMIN: We are al­ways told to go under the sun for our dose of vitamin D. Ano po ba ang ibang major sources ng vitamin D? Ang vitamin D ay makukuha natin sa gatas, fish oil, at fortified margarine.

    *

    TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): Each pineapple plant produces only one pineapple per year.

    It’s the same with a banana plant.

    The Arabs invented caramel.

    *

    Send your ques­tions on anything and everything to my Twitter ac­count @kuya­kim_atienza us­ing #Alamin­KayKuyaKim.

