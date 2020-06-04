IATF limits movement under MGCQ

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Not everyone will be allowed to leave their homes in areas under modified general community quarantine based on the revised government rules.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has issued a new resolution stating that the movement of all persons will be limited to accessing essential goods and services and for work in offices allowed to operate under MGCQ.

Persons below 21-years-old, above 60 years, those with health risks, and pregnant women are also required “to remain in their residences at all times.” Exception may be given to those going out for essential activities, according to presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

Under the previous IATF guidelines, all persons were allowed to go outside their residences in places declared under the less stringent MGCQ.

“Tungkol sa galaw ng tao sa MGCQ kung saan nakasaad sa dating guidlines na pinapayagan ang lahat na lumabas sa kanilang bahay, nagkaroon ng pag-amenda dito. At ngayon sa Resolution No. 43, mananatili hindi po dapat lumabas ang mga bata, 21-years-old and below at ating mga seniors 60-years-old and above subject doon sa exceptions na kung kinakailangan for necessities para magtrabaho,” Roque said in a press conference aired on government television.

The latest restricted movement of people in MGCQ came after COVID-19 cases in the country soared to 19,748, including 4,153 recoveries and 974 deaths as of June 3.

The government recently further relaxed the lockdown measures across the country, allowing more businesses and limited public transportation in a bid to jumpstart the economy.

After more than two months of strict lockdown, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Region 4-A or the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezom area; Central Visayas, Pangasinan, Zamboanga City, and Davao City shifted to the general community quarantine from June 1 to June 15. The rest of the country has been placed under the more relaxed modified general community quarantine. (Genalyn Kabiling)

comments