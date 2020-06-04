Majority of Pinoys say quarantine protocols worth it

An overwhelming majority of Filipinos said that the imposition of community quarantine protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19 was effective, a Social Weather Stations survey has found out.

In the survey conducted from May 4 to 10 among 4,010 respondents, 84 percent found the measures “worth it to protect people and limit the spread” of the virus.

On the other hand, 15 percent said that the measures were only “placing too many burdens on people” while the remaining one percent answered both.

According to SWS, the number of Filipinos who said that the strict stay-at-home protocol was worth it was slightly higher in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon (whole Luzon except Metro Manila) and Visayas, at both 84 percent, than in Mindanao, at 81 percent.

Eighty-four percent of those under enhanced community quarantine areas said it was worth it, while it was 83 percent of respondents in areas under general community quarantine.

The view that the strict stay-at-home protocol was effective was highest among those who have college degree at 88 percent. It was 75 percent among non-elementary graduates, 77 percent among those who reached up to junior high school, and 83 percent among high school graduates.

It added that by age, 84 to 86 percent of those aged 18 to 44 believe that the strict stay-at-home measure is worth it. While 82 to 83 percent of those 15- to 17-years-old and 45-years-old and above believe the same. (Joseph Pedrajas)

