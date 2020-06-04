Motorbike backriding to be allowed in Cebu

BY CALVIN CORDOVA

CEBU CITY – Motorcycle backriding will soon be allowed in the province of Cebu.

While the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious prohibits backriding as a measure against the spread of COVID-19, Garcia and the mayors in the province agreed to allow motorcycle backriding subject to some conditions.

In a meeting last Wednesday at the Cebu Capitol, Garcia and the mayors cited Republic Act (RA) 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code that allows motorcycle backriding with no fee charged.

“Motor vehicles registered under these classifications shall not be used for hire under any circumstances and shall not be used to solicit, accept, or be used to transport passengers or freight for pay,” read Section 7 (a) of RA 4136.

There has been an increasing clamor to allow relatives or couples to ride together on a motorcycle especially that public transportation remains limited in Metro Cebu.

Garcia said backriding is allowed as long as there is only one backrider and no fare will be collected.

“Only one backrider and with helmet on. Those who will not wear helmet and will have more than one backrider will be apprehended. Follow the law, at least this way, we can regulate it,” Garcia said.

Victor Caindec, regional director of the Land Transportation Office Central Visayas (LTO7), was present in the meeting but refused to comment on the issue pending the governor’s formal issuance of an Executive Order (EO).

“We have yet to see the signed version of the proposed EO of governor Gwen. We have yet to see how the ordinance will also be written. It is very challenging to make a comment on the approach of the governor until we see it (EO),” Caindec said.

The provincial board is set to hold an emergency session today, June 5, to pass an ordinance adopting the governor’s EO.

It is only after the EO is adopted that motorcycle backriding will be allowed.

