On PBA’s planned return to practice, Ross says ‘What the rush?’

By JONAS TERRADO

The PBA will let teams decide what arrangements they can make in the event at least one player expressed reservation once the government allows practices to resume.

“I think that will be left to the management of the team,” PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas of TNT KaTropa said after Wednesday’s board meeting at the league office in Libis.

Vargas, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and members of the Board of Governors agreed on strict guidelines to ensure the safety of the players from the COVID-19 virus.

The letter was sent yesterday to the office of the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Department of Health for approval which contained measures such as a limit of four players, a health officer and a trainer for each session and mandatory testing.

If approved, the PBA plans to give teams the green light to resume practices in July as an initial step towards an eventual resumption of the season that was suspended in mid-March after just one game.

Marcial is due to meet two player representatives from each of the 12 teams on June 23 where they’ll be given the opportunity to air out their concerns regarding the protocols.

San Miguel Beer’s Chris Ross, however, did express his reservations hours after the board meeting.

“Risking personal and family safety so that we can train now for games that won’t start until earliest September?!? What’s the rush?” Ross tweeted Wednesday night.

“No advancement scientifically for the virus. I wanna play ball and get back to work as bad as anyone out there but at what risk??” he added.

But Ross tweeted early Thursday that he’s confident that the league’s top brass will be able to find ways to ensure their safety.

“I know boss Willie and the governors have our and our families safety at the top of the list when discussing this and will make the best decision for everyone involved!” he said.

Vargas and Vice Chairman Bobby Rosales of Columbian said everyone on their respective teams have shown optimism over the prospect of a return to training.

“Di pa namin napaguusapan yan and I hope that does not happen,” Vargas said. “Last time we talked with the players, they said they were all excited to come back and work out. That issue has not come out yet.”

“If there is an indication, I think this time the players are raring to go,” said Rosales, whose team has taken part in virtual workouts through Zoom since the government imposed a lockdown.

