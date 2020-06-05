5 BIFF men dead, 9 wounded Sultan Kudarat encounter

ISULAN, SULTAN KUDARAT – Five suspected Islamic militants were killed while nine others were wounded in a clash with government troops who stormed their stronghold in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat last Thursday.

Colonel Joel Mamon, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, said troops from the 40th Infantry Battalion led by Lt. Col. Rogelio Gabi encountered dozens of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) led by Commander Tugali Galmak in an outskirt village of Barangay Baumol, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat that resulted in the death of five suspects and wounding of nine others.

“The government troops were repulsed by BIFF militants in an ensuing gun battle that lasted for seven hours.” Mamon said.

He said at least 15 suspects including Galmak were captured by government forces who also seized at least fifteen high-powered firearms including improvised explosive devices.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, Joint Task Force Central commander, said troops were able to contain some 20 other Islamic militants from nearby Barangay Langgapan who tried to reinforce their beleaguered comrades.

He said government forces launched law enforcement operations against the suspects who were planning to conduct terror attacks in several areas of Central Mindanao region.

Soldiers check on wounded Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters rebels who were captured during a fierce gun battle in an outskirt village in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat last Thursday. (Joseph Jubelag)

