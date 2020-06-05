Duterte warns public vs buying face masks online

President Duterte strongly discouraged the public from buying face masks online and urged them to throw scammers into the Pasig River if they fail to give the exact item they ordered from them.

Duterte made the statement as the demand for face masks rises due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his public address aired Friday morning, the President advised the public not to transact with people selling face masks online, especially if they are from far provinces like Pampanga or Abra.

“Do not go for that kind of shit. Tapos ang kakatext ninyo is from Pampanga, from Abra. Saan man sila magkuha ng mask doon, wala nga dito sa Maynila? Dito kayo sa Maynila (And then you are exchanging messages with someone from Pampanga or Abra. Where will they get their masks when we have nothing in Manila? Only buy in Manila),” he said.

If they want to proceed with buying online, the President urged the public to check the item first if what was delivered to them was authentic.

“Kung hindi sang-ayon sa in-order mo, papasukin mo sa loob ‘yung nagdala ng mask, talian mo, pagka-gabi maghanap ka ng sasakyan, ihulog mo sa Pasig River,” Duterte said.

“Itong mga animal na ‘to they take advantage of the misery of the people. Kung ako, ‘yan ang gawin ko sa inyo,” he continued.

President Duterte likewise asked people not to entertain anybody who is using his name to ask for money because the act is definitely illegal.

“There’s always a sucker born every minute. ‘Wag kayo magpaloko lalo na ‘yung maggamit ng pangalan ko kasi ‘yung maggamit ng pangalan ko sigurado palpak ‘yan,

” he said.

“Racket ‘yan. Krimen ‘yan. Kasi kung negosyo mo tama, walang problema, bakit gamitin mo pangalan ko,” he added.

The President, however, discouraged the public from shaming those people and instead just ask them to leave their house or office peacefully.

“Sabihin mo (Just tell them), ‘Ma’am, Sir, pwede ho kayong lumabas. We are not allowed to entertain you and whatever you are asking from us, it has to be denied. Even if it is meritorious, even if it is correct in all forms, hindi ho kami dapat mag-entertain,” Duterte asked. (Argyll Geducos)

