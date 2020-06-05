If PBA gets OK, games could resume in October – Marcial

By JONAS TERRADO

Protocols for an eventual return of the PBA season will depend on what government regulations will be implemented once the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) is lifted.

Members of the PBA Board of Governors are scheduled to make a decision in August whether to resume the 45th season which was halted after just one game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said games could resume in October with the suspended Philippine Cup as the league’s only competition for the 2020 season.

“Meron na kami scenarios at mga protocols pero titignan namin kung ano ang ibibigay sa amin ng gobyerno,” Marcial said.

Marcial didn’t reveal what scenarios and protocols were floated but Barangay Ginebra San Miguel assistant coach Richard del Rosario revealed ideas on what actions the PBA can take in order to salvage the season.

Under his proposal, Del Rosario said the PBA can hold a two-month competition with teams quarantined in a hotel or quarters during the duration of the tourney.

Marcial, however, said any proposed plans will depend on several factors such as expenses and safety of the teams.

Currently, the league is putting more focus on teams being cleared to hold practices under strict safety guidelines.

Pending the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force, teams must hold practices compose of four players, a trainer and a health officer per session and COVID-19 testing every 10 days.

Since Metro Manila is still under GCQ which only allows non-contact sports and outdoor exercises.

The PBA is eyeing a resumption of practices in July if the IATF agrees on the proposed guidelines set by the Board of Governors during its meeting last Wednesday.

