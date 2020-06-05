Police captain faces rape, abortion raps

A police captain assigned to the Manila Police District (MPD) is facing charges after he allegedly raped a criminology intern nearly three months ago and forced her to have the baby aborted, it was bared only on Thursday.

Major General Debold Sinas, director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), identified the officer as Captain Heherson Zambales, detailed at the Santa Cruz Police Station.

Sinas said the incident happened on March 7 after the victim, whose identity was withheld for security reasons, applied for an on-the-job training (OJT) in MPD.

The victim got pregnant but Zambales, along with his wife, Alliah, and two other female cohorts allegedly forced the victim to abort the baby.

The victim formally appeared before the MPD’s Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) on May 8 to report the incident and issue her sworn affidavit.

The victim also submitted to investigators a copy of her medical certificate on May 28.

On June 1, the MPD’s WCPD filed before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office charges of rape and induced abortion against Zambales, with his wife and their two co-conspirators.

Zambales has since been relieved from his post, transferred to MPD’s Holding & Accounting Unit (DHAU), and had his issued firearm recalled pending further investigation.

Sinas said administrative charges were also being prepared against Zambales.

Meanwhile, the NCRPO Chief directed all district directors (DDs) and chiefs of police (COPs) to terminate the practice of accepting OJTs.

“From now on, all request for On-the-Job-Training (OJT) must strictly be forwarded to the Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division (RLDDD) to be validated by Regional Intelligence Division (RID) for complete background investigation,” Sinas said. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

