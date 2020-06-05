Sit at my right hand

GOSPEL: Mk 12:35-37

AS Jesus was teaching in the temple area he said, “How do the scribes claim that the Messiah is the son of David? David himself, inspired by the Holy Spirit, said:

The Lord said to my lord, “Sit at my right hand until I place your enemies under your feet.”

David himself calls him ‘lord’; so how is he his son?” The great crowd heard this with delight.

Jesus poses a question about the scribes’ claim that the Messiah is David’s son. Citing a psalm of David (110:1), Jesus asks how the Messiah could become the son of David when David himself recognized that the Messiah is the Lord who asked David to sit at the Messiah’s right hand.

What does the expression “to sit at the right hand” mean? The right hand is the known functional hand. The biblical expression “God’s right hand” refers to God’s power. Therefore, to be sitting at God’s right hand may refer to us as God’s agents towards the carrying out of his divine plan.

In the end, God will surely carry out the divine plan of salvation. God invites us nonetheless to be instruments of salvation in the world today by exercising God’s power of love. Are we open to be God’s agents? Do we hope that in the end God will put an end to all the evil besetting our society? How can we concretize God’s power of love?

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

