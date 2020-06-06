₱5.1-B shabu haul; Duterte vows to kill drug dealers

BY CHITO CHAVEZ • FREDDIE VELEZ

OPERATIVES of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized Thursday over ₱5.1 billion worth of shabu from three drug dealers, one of them a Chinese national, during a buy-bust operation in Marilao, Bulacan.

Officials identified the suspects as Yuwen Cai, a Chinese national, 53; and two Filipinos named Angela Miole and Ma. Lyn Miole Tulio, both residents of Tondo, Manila.

The PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) and the PDEA confiscated around 756 kilos of suspected shabu with a street value of ₱5,140,800,000 during the entrapment operation in a house on Reley St. in Meralco Village, Barangay Lias in Marilao.

PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva, PNP chief Police Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa and National Capital Regional Police Office director Police Major Gen. Debold Sinas went to the site after the operation.

“PDEA and PNP are stronger together in the campaign against Illegal drugs,’’ the PDEA statement read.

Police said the suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

DUTERTE EXTOLS COPS

President Duterte commended the PNP for the huge shabu haul as he threatened anew to kill all those who destroy the country with illegal drugs.

“Sabi ko nga, if you destroy my country distributing 5.1 billion of shabu all throughout the country, I will kill you,”

Duterte said during a public address aired on state television Friday.

Duterte said the country has become a transshipment point of illegal drugs, citing the involvement of the Sinaloa drug cartel. Many cops have already died in the government’s “journey to fight drugs,” he added.

“Kayong mga human rights, makinig kayo ha, makinig kayo. P ***** i** ka makinig kayo sa akin. Ang Pilipinas hindi talaga nahinto. We are already a transshipment,” said Duterte who was in a meeting with some Cabinet members on the coronavirus response Thursday night.

The President read the police report on the drug haul in Bulacan and gave the PNP led by Gamboa a “snappy salute” for the latest feat.

He praised the dedication of the police in the campaign against illegal drugs despite the threat of the coronavirus.

“Despite of the pandemic, police are working. So kita mo ang mga pulis ko nagtatrabaho. So – and mindful of the fact that they can get the COVID by their dedication,” he said.

“Officially, I would like to congratulate the PNP at si Archie Gamboa, General, taga-Davao ‘to. You have my snappy salute. I will talk to you when I go back to Manila,” he said.

“I will say that itong mga Chinese, I’d like the Chinese government to know that there is so many ways of fighting corruption,” he said.

“But one of them that really pisses me to no end, these are things that – it destroys my country – the human resource, ang mga bata, ang mga anak namin – ninyo,” he added.

