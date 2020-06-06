Azkals looking for October return

- Home
By JONAS TERRADO
The Philippine Azkals could resume their campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup/2023 AFC Asian Cup in October if the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic improves.
The Asian Football Confederation on Friday proposed that the remaining second round matches of the joint qualifiers will be slated on Oct. 8 and 13, Nov. 12 and 17, unless restrictions imposed by participating nations remain in status quo.
“The AFC will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all teams, officials, fans and stakeholders as well as Government travel and medical restrictions and will notify all parties should there be a need to reassess the match schedules due to the ever-evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the AFC said in a statement.
World Cup/Asian Cup Qualifying matches were put on hold due to the pandemic, forcing the delay of the Azkals’ bid to enter the next phase of the two qualifiers.
The Azkals were supposed to play last June against Guam last March 6 at home, China on the road last Thursday and Maldives at home on June 9.
The national side is currently third in Group A with seven points (two wins, one draw and two defeats), trailing leader Syria which has 15 points and China also seven points. The Chinese are ahead over the Philippines due to goal difference.
Maldives is fourth at six points while Guam has yet to produce a point after losing all of its first four assignments.
The group winner and possibly the runner-up will advance to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers while gaining direct berths to the 2023 Asian Cup.
The third placer will advance to the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers.