Backriding still not allowed

BY GENALYN KABILING

BACKRIDING on motorcycles, even for family members, is still not allowed in areas under community quarantine.

President Duterte has refused to give an exemption to Cebu to allow riding a motorcycle with a passenger amid the lingering coronavirus threat.

In his latest public address yesterday, the President said he might face graft charges and end up in prison if he will give “undue advantage” to a local government unit to the “prejudice” of another party on such mode of transportation.

“You know, as much as I would like to accommodate (Cebu) Gov. (Gwen) Garcia and the board members, here’s what I can say: If I begin to give an exemption to one, I will open myself to charges of anti-gra law, giving another an undue advantage,” Duterte said, a er reading a letter from Cebu’s local leaders about the planned back riding policy.

Garcia had earlier issued an order allowing the back riding on motorcycles with certain health conditions. The provincial board was reportedly expected to pass an ordinance allowing the use of motorcycles with passengers given the limited public transportation.

The President said he understands the transportation difficulty, especially for married couples, given the government’s decision to restrict back riding on motorcycles.

Duterte said he would likely “go to prison” if he violates the provision of the country’s anti-graft law against giving undue advantage in favor of or discriminating against other interested party. He said charges may be slapped against him after the end of his term.

“It is discriminatory if at all because ang discretion is used to excuse one from the burden of the law that is placed on others,” he said. “The law is hard but it is the law. Wala talaga akong magawa. Just because I am President, it does not mean I ignore the laws of the land,” he added.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año affirmed the government’s no back riding policy on motorcycles even for couples as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Año, in the meeting with the President, admitted that it is difficult to impose physical distancing when a motorcycle rider brings along a passenger. “Mahirap kasing mag-gamble na komo mag-asawa puwede nang magkadikit sila lalo na sa publiko. Actually sa loob ng bahay, wala po tayong magagawa kung sila’y magviolate ng physical distancing. Pero sa publiko, napakahirap makita ng iba na pinapayagan nating magkadikit sila at nagpapatupad tayo ng physical distancing at saka pagsu-suot ng mask,” he said.

He explained that the government has taken into consideration public health with the latest restriction on motorcycle use. He said while motorbike rides may lead to savings, it will be costlier if the couple dies of coronavirus infection.

“Health po pinaguusapan natin eh, health risk. Hindi ‘yung convenience, hindi ‘yung makakatipid sila. Pero buhay eh. Pagka nahawa ‘yung isa, sigurado mahahawa ‘yung isa. It is costlier kung mamamatay sila,” he said. “Sa ngayon po, ‘yan ang stand namin ng DoH habang wala pa tayo sa bagong normal o habang hindi pa natin talaga nasi-zero ‘yung cases ng lugar hanggang ngayon ay ‘yan muna ang ipapatupad natin,” he added.

Año assured the public that the no back riding policy is “not forever,” saying it will be eased when there are no more cases of COVID-19. “So, ito naman po ay hindi forever. Darating naman tayo sa bagong normal kung saan may mga zero cases talaga na, pupuwede nating i-allow,” he said.

The President agreed with the DILG Secretary’s comments against back riding on motorbikes. “Ako, sangayon ako na mahirap talaga ngayon. We are in hard times. I don’t know if we can go back to the same old style natin noon,” Duterte said.

