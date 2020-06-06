BoC destroys 5 tons of seized unsafe products

Almost five tons of unregistered medicines and cosmetic products deemed unsafe for public use were destroyed in Cavite Friday by the Bureau of Customs.

A total of 4.9 tons of seized medicines, cosmetics, food supplements, flavor sample chemicals, and food stuff, which were “unlawfully imported” into the country without the required clearances from the Food and Drugs Administration were condemned by the Customs bureau.

Shipments of used cellphones with no clearance from the National Telecommunications Commission were also destroyed.

“The condemnation of unregistered medicines, cosmetics and food products is part of Bureau of Customs border protection initiatives to protect the public against unsafe and hazardous consumer products,” Port of NAIA District Collector Carmelita Talusan said.

The seized and abandoned shipment were destroyed using a themal decomposer (Pyrolysis) facility of the Integrated Waste Management Inc. located in Trece Martires City in Cavite.

The condemnation, according to the bureau, will ensure the safety and guarantee that no single waste item will find its way to the market. It was coordinated with Food and Drug Administration and Commission on Audit (CoA).

Talusan said the condemnation was to comply with Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero’s directive to continue guarding the country’s borders against entry of unsafe and hazardous consumer products amid the pandemic.

It can be recalled that Port of NAIA previously condemned 8.7 tons of hazardous goods last May 29, prior to destroying two tons of unsafe medicines and meat products last May 22. (Betheena Unite)

