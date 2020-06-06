Families of dead health workers get P1-M compensation

The Department of Health (DoH) said that the families of 29 healthcare workers who succumbed while fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have already received their mandated compensation.

“Naibigay na po ang cheque sa 29 na heirs. Tatlo nalamang po ang gagawin natin ngayong araw para makumpleto po ang listahan natin at maibigay ang benepisyo na iyan,” said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire during the ‘Laging Handa’ press briefing.

The Republic Act No. 11469 or the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act” grants P1 million to the families of healthcare workers who died while combating the pandemic, and P100,000 to healthcare workers with “severe” COVID-19 infection.

The DoH said that 32 healthcare workers have died while 79 others contract severe COVID-19.

“With regards to those who had severe symptoms at mabibigyan ng P100,000, yung database po namin ng 79 workers ay naka-ayos na rin po,” said Vergeire.

“Maybe in the coming days maibibigay na rin po natin agad-agad itong compensation na ito,” she added.

President Duterte on Friday gave the DoH until Tuesday, June 9, to distribute the said benefits. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has vowed that they will comply with the deadline. Duque blamed his staff over the delay in releasing the compensation.

The Health chief, meanwhile, acknowledged that it is still his responsibility. “While I expressed disappointment towards some members of my team, I acknowledge that this is still my responsibility as SOH (Secretary of Health),” he posted on his Twitter account.

“I will make sure that we comply with the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, with proper documentation and identification of HCWs (healthcare workers),” he added.

Earlier, the Senate hit the DoH over the delayed distribution of the said benefits for healthcare workers. Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III urged Duque to immediately act on the matter.

“While I understand that this pandemic is an unprecedented crisis, let it not be the reason for your failure to do what is expected of you as the Secretary of Health and the chairperson of the IATF (Interagency Task Force),” said Sotto in his letter to Duque. (Analou De Vera)

