Helping hand

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: “The simplest acts of kindness are by far more powerful than a thousand heads bowing in prayer.” – Mahatma Gandhi

MABAIT SIYA: A senior actress can’t get over the fact that another, much younger actress has been showing her an act of kindness.

For more than two years now, A has been D’s guardian angel, providing a roof above her head.

D recalls that years ago, down and out and feeling so low, she had nowhere to go. She had just been released from prison and had no steady job to count on. Friends were also rare to come by.

The former actress, incarcerated due to a case of estafa, one day got the surprise of her life when she received a call from A. They had not been known to be close friends, merely colleagues in the business of acting.

“But she was so nice and kind. Having heard that I had nowhere to live in, she offered her condo unit in Cubao, free of charge.”

KINDNESS SPREADS: D stayed with her children in the Cubao unit for two years.

She has been asking for acting assignments from friends.

To my knowledge, this isn’t the first time a story about A’s kindness is talked about. At the peak of her popularity in the 90s, she bought a brandnew car for a reporter, LB, who had faithfully supported her career.

Touched by A’s kindness, D sent me this text recently: “Kindness is a language the blind can see and the deaf can hear.”

