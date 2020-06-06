Illegal COVID lab raided; 100 nabbed

By JEAN FERNANDO

Government agents arrested 100 Chinese nationals when they raided an illegal COVID-19 testing laboratory in Las Piñas City last Friday.

Police Capt. John Miranda informed city police chief Police Col. Segundi Lagundi that members of the National Bureau of Investigation swooped down on China Food City on 501 Alabang-Zapote Road in Barangay Almanza at about 4:30 p.m.

Lagundi said that NBI agents discovered in the place an illegal COVID-19 testing facility being operated by one Dr. Tony Ching Shitian, 35.

He said that Shitian was caught conducting rapid testing to about 99 Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator workers.

The POGO employees were reportedly required to undergo COVID rapid test before they are allowed to work again.

The Las Piñas police chief said that aside from Shitian, several Filipinos were caught administering the test for the POGO workers.

Lagundi said they recovered during the raid one thermal scanner, testing kits for COVID-19, and medicines with Chinese characters.

He said that the confiscated drugs were not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

