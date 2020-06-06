NBI-BARMM set to probe attack on Maguindanao massacre witness

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (NBI-BARMM) is expected to conduct an investigation into the latest attack on a witness in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre that resulted in the death of a security officer of the Department of Justice (DoJ).

“Pag ganoon sa regional kasi meron silang kapa doon sa area,” said NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin.

Lavin said the case could be assigned to the NBI-BARMM under Regional Director Arnold Rosales.

“Pwede ‘yan i-augment kung malaking kaso talaga,” said the NBI spokesman.

At the moment, Lavin said NBI-BARMM is waiting for the directive that will come from the office of NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor.

This week Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra issued Department Order No. 143 which ordered the NBI to investigate the June 3 ambush of witness Mohammad Sangki in Tantangan, South Cotabato and file charges against those involved.

Sangki is a vital witness in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre and has been placed under the DoJ’s Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Program (WPSBP).

WPSBP intelligence and security officer Richard Escobilla was killed in the June 3 ambush. (Jeffrey Damicog)

comments