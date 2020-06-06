Coco Martin on a comeback

BY NEIL RAMOS

THERE’S no stopping Cardo Dalisay.

After a few week’s rest, the iconic Kapamilya teleserye character is returning to TV via the Kapamilya Channel, available on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA), beginning June 13.

He is not alone.

Also on weeknights, the brave soldiers of “A Soldier’s Heart” will continue with their saga, while weekdays will unveil more family drama in “Love Thy Woman.”

The hosts and artists of “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP Natin ‘To” will also come together in live shows to provide Filipinos with joy, fun, and music.

“Magandang Buhay” momshies Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, and Karla Estrada will continue their heartwarming discussions on weekday mornings, while the new season of “The Voice Teens” will feature talented teen singers and superstar coaches Apl.de.ap, Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, and Lea Salonga on weekends.

“TV Patrol” will continue to deliver news and information every evening. More movies and classic TV shows will also be aired on the channel to provide relief and inspiration to viewers.

Some new shows will also be launched on the channel.

Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo will be seen every Saturday in “Paano Kita Mapasasalama­tan,” while Angel Locsin will be hosting “Iba ‘Yan” every Sunday. Both of these are pub­lic service programs that will put the spotlight on stories and experiences of real people and the life challenges that they face.

“The World of a Married Couple,” the highest-rating cable Koreanovela, also makes its debut on Kapamilya Chan­nel on June 15.

Filipinos from all over the world, meanwhile, will not be left out because they will be able to watch all Filipino pro­grams on Kapamilya Channel, including the new episodes, on TFC.

ABS-CBN obviously remains committed to serving its audi­ences.

