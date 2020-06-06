PH kickboxers still in shape

By Kristel Satumbaga

The Philippine kickboxing team has adapted to the “new normal” that the nationals remained in shape and ready amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s’ because the team has been conducting online training six times a week where athletes and coaches are logged in to the internet simultaneously.

The simultaneous online training allows coaches and athletes to check on each other’s physical and mental health while also trying to reestablish their training routines.

Last May, the team managed twice-a-day exercises to one-a-day training, putting all the disciplines of boxing, kicking and kickboxing.

Seven of eight athletes are quarantined in Benguet, while one in Manila. The four coaches are in Manila, Taguig City, Parañaque City and also in Benguet.

Among the athletes in Benguet are Jean Claude Saclag, Gina Iniong, Jerry Olsim, Karol Maguid, Jomar Balangui, Carlos Alvarez and Emmanuel Cantores. Renalyn Daquel is in Manila.

The Nationals pocketed three gold, two silver and one bronze medals when the sport debuted at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila, showing a promise in future international competitions.

Contact sports are still not allowed despite eased quarantine restrictions, while competitions are also halted.

Prior to the pandemic, the team is scheduled to compete in World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) World Cup in Austria, Asian Championships in South Korea and the Singapore Open.

