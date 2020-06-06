President doubts PH ready for online classes

BY GENALYN KABILING

PRESIDENT Duterte doubts that the country is ready to hold online classes as an alternative mode of learning while it battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a public address aired yesterday, Duterte said that Education Secretary Leonor Briones has a good program so the students can continue with their education while staying at home. However, he is doubtful if the Philippines is ready to implement it.

“Secretary Briones is insisting there should be an alternative there and she has a very good program for that. Parang teleconferencing,” he said.

“The technology is good but I don’t know if we’re ready for that. Meaning to say, if we have enough of those na gamitin para sa whole of the Philippines,” he added.

Duterte said if the technology was already present and the government can afford the equipment, the Department of Education can proceed with its plan.

“We’re talking students, meron ba siya? If she has, if we can afford it, we’ll buy it and she can proceed with her novel idea on how the children will continue with their education,” he said.

The President reiterated that he cannot allow students to go back to school unless a vaccine or cure for COVID-19 is developed.

“We have to wait for the vaccine. Maghintay talaga tayo sa vaccine. Sabi ko sa inyo walang vaccine, walang eskuwela,” he said.

