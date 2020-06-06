Top 3 things former Gilas players miss the most

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JAN CARLO ANOLIN

With the 45th season of the PBA put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, several PBA players have revealed the top three things they miss the most during the quarantine period.

Rain or Shine’s Gabe Norwood, LA Tenorio and Jeff Chan of Barangay Ginebra, and San Miguel assistant coach Jimmy Alapag are making the most of their time as parents and husbands for the past three months.

DATES WITH THEIR WIVES

In unison, the former Gilas Pilipinas teammates said they missed going out on dates with their wives.

“I think we’ve done a good job these three months with the kids,” Norwood said during the fourth episode of “PBA Kamustahan.” “We (Lei and Gabe) deserve some time for each other.”

Likewise, Alapag is raring to go with wife LJ Moreno on their usual dinner dates and find some time to unwind for themselves.

“Just like what Gabe said, kasi when you have your kids in the house 24/7, I mean even to find 10 minutes [of your time], as crazy as it sounds, it’s impossible,” the head coach of Alab Pilipinas said.

“It’s either my son (Ian Maximus), my daughter (Keona Skye), or my youngest son (Calen Asher) and pulling us every which way.”

PLAY BALL

And as basketball players, the sports itself won’t be left out of the list.

Just like Norwood and Alapag, Tenorio and Chan are missing their teammates, practice sessions and the Barangay Ginebra crowd during games — bashers and haters are not exceptions.

“[I miss] playing in front of our Filipino fans, definitely,” Tenorio said. “When you’re playing in Ginebra, you’ll miss all the bashers after the game, you miss all the haters and all the nice messages from the fans. ‘Di ba? Nakaka-miss din ‘yon.”

Alapag, for his part, would watch old games and anything basketball related just to “stay connected to the game,” when his wife and kids are asleep.

“Just the game of basketball, I think this is the longest I’ve ever been away in my life,” the former Talk N Text star said. “It’s tough but hopefully, we’ll get it back soon.”

With all the wishful thinking, at least team practices will be allowed to continue in July if the IATF agrees on the proposed guidelines set by the Board of Governors.

The board is scheduled to make a decision in August whether to resume the 45th season and the Philippine Cup.

TRAVEL

Last on the list is spending family time while travelling.

While Norwood prefers to hit the beach, Tenorio wants to go out of town, Alapag takes a stroll at the mall, Chan just needs a change of scene and a breather outside of their residence.

“Gusto ko lang siguro ng date with my wife or family time with the kids pero sa labas na safe,” the Ginebra sniper said.

“Siyempre three months ka nang nasa bahay, gusto mo lang ibang atmosphere or ibang scene man lang. Nakakasawa na rin sa bahay. Nakakamiss din lumabas.”

comments