‘Unang Hirit’ on new time slot

Miss waking up early with the “Unang Hirit” barkada? Fret no more as the longest-running morning TV show will now be airing at 5:30 am beginning Monday (June 8).

Early risers are sure to get more dose of energy boost as UH hosts Arnold Clavio, Susan Enriquez, Connie Sison, Ivan Mayrina, Mariz Umali, Suzi Entrata-Abrera, Lyn Ching, Love Añover-Llanko, and Lhar Santiago bring them the freshest news and entertaining features.

Like most TV shows, “UH” had to temporarily stop airing last March in compliance with the enhanced community quarantine being implemented in Luzon. While off-air, the show kept its followers updated online via its Facebook page and Instagram account.

The award-winning program returned on-air last April 13 through “Unang Hirit: COVID-19 Special Coverage,” which aired weekdays from 6 to 8 am.

With social distancing still being encouraged amid the pandemic, only a few hosts were able to broadcast from the studio. Using technology, the rest of the “UH” barkada kept the viewers company from their respective homes. They also utilized video conference applications in conducting their interviews and other live guest appearances of featured artists.

Now that “UH” has adjusted to an earlier time slot starting this Monday, viewers can expect more Serbisyong Totoo from the “UH” barkada.

Aside from news, weather reports, and traffic updates, viewers will still be informed about the latest topics that make it to the headline with “UH’s” in-depth interviews with various newsmakers.

