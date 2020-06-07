4 Cavite drug suspects killed in 2 days

CAMP GEN. PANTALEON GARCIA, IMUS, Cavite — Two more drug suspects were killed by police in shootouts late Saturday night and before dawn Sunday in Cavite City and Imus City, the Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported.

The two deaths brought to four the number of drug-related shootout fatalities in Cavite province in two days.

The first two shootouts reportedly happened on Friday in Barangay Olaes in General Mariano Alvarez (GMA) and Barangay Bagtas in Tanza.

The PPO identified the fatalities in Cavite City and Imus as Adonies Paloma Mañalac, a former detainee who was charged with illegal drugs; and one Jenel Jimenez.

Initial report showed that Mañalac shot it out with Cavite City police team after he resisted arrest with his gun during the buy-bust in Barangay 48-A at past 11 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect suffered bullet wounds and was declared dead on arrival at the Bautista Hospital in Cavite City.

Recovered from the scene were the suspect’s .22-caliber revolver with five shells in its barrel, crumpled two P100 bills used as buy-bust money, one small sachet containing suspected shabu weighing 0.30 grams and worth P2,040; several pieces of sachets, personal money, and three shells for .9mm pistol that was fired by the police.

The PPO also reported that Jimenez traded shots with the Imus police team also in a buy-bust operation on Palanas Road in Barangay Buhay na Tubig early Sunday morning.

The suspect died on the spot from gunshot wounds. Recovered from him were a .38-caliber revolver with four bullets in its barrel, shabu, and the buy-bust money. (Anthony Giron)

The Cavite PPO was observed to have been all-out in its drives against illegal drugs and criminality with the encounters reported and the number of arrests of suspects and seizure of “shabu” in their operations in the province’s eight districts.

Just on Saturday alone, the PPO said that police have arrested a total of 28 drug pushers and users and seized a total of 18.58 grams worth P126,344 in operations in the province’s cities and municipalities.

The suspects’ identities and the number of operations now and then can be gleaned from reports being relayed by the PPO now and then to the media. (Anthony Giron)

2 drug suspects, motorbike

thief die in Cavite shootouts

CAMP GEN. PANTALEON GARCIA, IMUS, Cavite — Two suspected drug pushers and a motorcycle thief were killed by police in shootouts in separate municipalities in Cavite province, the Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported over the weekend.

All the three suspects reportedly fought with their guns during operations on Friday in General Mariano Alvarez (GMA), Kawit and Tanza.

PPO reports identified the three fatalities as Mark Anthony Suico Diamante, alias Mac-Mac, 34, a resident of Barangay Lumbreras, GMA; one Adriano Fernando, of Barangay Bayan Luma, Imus City, Cavite; and one Celvin Pernes of Barangay Bagtas, Tanza.

Diamante and Pernes were reported by the PPO as drug pushing suspects and Fernando, who was identified through a quarantine pass, as a carnapper and motorcycle thief.

Diamante died on the spot after he traded shots with a police team as he was being arrested in a buy-bust operation on Mayor’s Drive in Barangay Olaes, GMA, at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The GMA police reported that Diamante resisted and shot it out with his gun after sensing that the buyer that he had dealt with for P500 worth of shabu was a policeman.

A responding rescue-paramedic team called up by the operating team declared Diamante dead.

Staff Sergeant Dann Czar Q. Rosales, case investigator, reported that recovered from the scene were the suspect’s .9mm pistol with a magazine loaded with nine bullets and a pouch with two other small sachets containing shabu, the P500 buy-bust money, and other bills amounting to P1,000.

The shabu in three sachets that were recovered weighed about 10.09 grams and was worth P68,600, police said.

The PPO reported that Fernando shot it out with police during a pursuit operation along Centennial Road in Barangay Tabon I and Toclong Road in Barangay Toclong in Kawit at 3 a.m. also on Friday.

The operation was made after the suspect and a companion reportedly stole a black Honda Supremo motorcycle and a black sling bag of a 45-year-old man from Hill View Royal, Barangay Timalan, Naic, Cavite, on Centennial Road at 11 p.m. Thursday.

The responding local police intelligence operatives and mobile patrolmen spotted the suspects on board a motorcycle as they suddenly made a U-turn upon seeing them in the area.

The back-rider reportedly got off from the motorcycle, drew his gun and fired at the police team.

The firing prompted the team to fire back, killing the suspect on the spot. The suspect’s companion reportedly escaped during the incident.

Recovered from the scene were a .38-caliber revolver with one bullet and three shells in its barrel, the motorcycle that the suspects stole from the victim and his sling bag containing assorted valuables, cash and small belongings.

Officer-on-case Master Sergeant Roldan Requioma reported that the suspect’s body was brought to the Ernest Funeral Homes in Bacoor City for autopsy.

The PPO reported that Pernes was killed in a shootout with the local police in Bagtas, Tanza on late Friday night.

The incident happened after the buy-bust in the area at about 10:30 p.m.

The team was forced to shoot the suspect as he fired his gun at them.

Pernes was declared dead with gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital. (Anthony Giron)

