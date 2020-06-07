Heaven Peralejo, beauty in waiting

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

*

HEAVEN Peralejo finds beauty in waiting for the right man in her hopeful track released under Star POP dubbed “Ikaw Pala.”

The romantic song highlights the phase in a woman’s life where she wonders about when she’ll come across the one destined for her. It explores the familiar feel­ing of being anxious yet hopeful about meeting “the one.”

The comforting track also sends out a heartening reminder that despite moments of loneli­ness, no one is ever truly alone and love will eventually come around.

Trisha Denise wrote the words and music of “Ikaw Pala,” with arrangement by Dan Tañedo and production by Star POP head Rox Santos. The song follows Heaven’s debut release under the music label titled “Nahulog Na Puso” last January.

Heaven, a former teen house­mate of “Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7,” got her breakout role in last year’s “Starla,” the comeback teleserye of Judy Ann Santos, where she played the younger character of the latter. She has also starred in “Wansapanataym” and “MMK.”

