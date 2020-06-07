Biggest snake

BY KIM ATIENZA

*

A FEW issues back, I introduced to you my pet snake, Albee. He’s 21, a captive bred, 18-foot long albino reticulated python.

He has been under my care for many years now, dating back to the time when I was still single. He still lives with us at home in Manila.

I just learned that my reticulated python is on the list of the longest snakes in the world.

Google says that the following are the longest snakes in the world: Black mamba, Indian rock python, King cobra, Burmese python, African rock python, Green anaconda, Amethystine python, Reticulated python.

*

ATING ALAMIN: Ano po ang biggest snake sa mundo? According to Google, the giant anaconda (Eunectes murinus) is the largest snake in the world considering its length-to-weight ratio.

It usually weighs in at 550 pounds.

This species, also known as the green anaconda, averages about 17 feet in length. There are some that grow to as long as 30 feet.

*

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): In the Chinese lunar calendar, the Snake is the sixth of the 12-year cycle of animals which appear in the Chinese zodiac.

People born under the Year of the Snake are described as intelligent and wise.

To quote Wikipedia: People born in a year of the Snake are supposed to be the most intuitive. Snakes tend to act according to their own judg­ments while remaining private and reticent. Snakes represent the symbol of wisdom. They are good at communication but say little.

*

